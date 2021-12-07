|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot|Nick Cannon’s 5-Month Old Son Zen Passes Away From Brain Cancer|Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler To Be Inducted Into The Baseball Hall of Fame In 2022|Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations|Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix|John Legend Announces “Love in Las Vegas” 2022 Las Vegas Residency|A Black Couple Enlist Their White Friend to Pose As the Owner of Their Home to Receive a Higher Appraisal Value|CW Set to Premiere ‘March,’ a Docuseries Featuring the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band|EBONY Rundown: Shaun King’s Daughter in ICU After Being Hit by a Car, CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo, and More|Kith and Barbie Just Dropped the Most Awesome Collab

CW Set to Premiere ‘March,’ a Docuseries Featuring the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band

The Prairie View A&M University marching band. Image: Prairie View A&M University

The CW is set to debut March, an eight-episode docu-series featuring the Prairie View A&M University marching band, The Marching Storm, Deadline reports.

Recently, ESPN’s The Undefeated, named the Marching Storm the top Division I HBCU band in the country.

“It is an honor to be validated by a panel of my peers especially in the age of YouTube and instant gratification for everything,” Tim Zachery, director of bands at Prairie View A&M, said. “We have taken the charge of making our students aware of what they do well and areas that they can improve on. ESPN [The Undefeated] gives us a platform to use as a measuring stick, not against others but ourselves.”

Executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca, and Marcel Fuentes, according to the synopsis of the series, March showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—”as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As March shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”

See Also
New Dating Series, ‘Ex-Rated,’ Forces Singles to Face ‘Raw’ Feedback From Their Exes

March is the CW’s latest TV project that spotlights HBCU life. All American: Homecoming, a spinoff of All American, follows Geffri Maya Simone’s journey to Atlanta as she matriculates at Bringston University, a storied HBCU.

March premieres Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 pm.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!