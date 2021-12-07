CW Set to Premiere ‘March,’ a Docuseries Featuring the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band

The CW is set to debut March, an eight-episode docu-series featuring the Prairie View A&M University marching band, The Marching Storm, Deadline reports.

Recently, ESPN’s The Undefeated, named the Marching Storm the top Division I HBCU band in the country.

“It is an honor to be validated by a panel of my peers especially in the age of YouTube and instant gratification for everything,” Tim Zachery, director of bands at Prairie View A&M, said. “We have taken the charge of making our students aware of what they do well and areas that they can improve on. ESPN [The Undefeated] gives us a platform to use as a measuring stick, not against others but ourselves.”

Executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca, and Marcel Fuentes, according to the synopsis of the series, March showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—”as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As March shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”

March is the CW’s latest TV project that spotlights HBCU life. All American: Homecoming, a spinoff of All American, follows Geffri Maya Simone’s journey to Atlanta as she matriculates at Bringston University, a storied HBCU.



March premieres Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 pm.