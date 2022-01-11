|Cynthia Erivo to Star and Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Blink Speed’|Michelle Obama Launches Coalition to Register One Million New Voters|Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Is Set to Open 5 Stores|Get Rid of These Items to Make Space for the New Year|Smithsonian to Return Benin Bronze Artifacts to Original Locations|John Legend Sells His Music Catalog|Meet Megan Brown, the Top Chef Firing Up Change|Celebrities and Luminaries Honor Sidney Poitier|A Praise Song for Sidney Poitier|Kanye West Set to Headline 2022 Coachella Festival

Cynthia Erivo to Star and Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Blink Speed’

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo will star in and produce the sci-fi thriller Blink Speed for Netflix, Deadline reports. Matt Jackson and Solome Williams will also serve as producers.

The movie is based on Eric Brown’s short story, in which the streamer won the rights after a competitive bidding war. Brown is also writing the screenplay.

According to the description of the film, Erivo will play ”a young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience.” As she takes ownership of her newfound powers, it could lead her to discover the truth behind her fractured memory and mysterious past.

See Also
WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm

In addition to her work on Blink Speed, Erivo is starring in Disney’s Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and is currently in production on the upcoming season of Luther with Idris Elba for Netflix. She is also starring in Apple’s upcoming anthology series Roar and will begin production on Jon Chu’s Wicked, starring alongside Ariana Grande. She’ll be taking on the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!