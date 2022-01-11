Cynthia Erivo to Star and Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Blink Speed’

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo will star in and produce the sci-fi thriller Blink Speed for Netflix, Deadline reports. Matt Jackson and Solome Williams will also serve as producers.

The movie is based on Eric Brown’s short story, in which the streamer won the rights after a competitive bidding war. Brown is also writing the screenplay.

According to the description of the film, Erivo will play ”a young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience.” As she takes ownership of her newfound powers, it could lead her to discover the truth behind her fractured memory and mysterious past.

In addition to her work on Blink Speed, Erivo is starring in Disney’s Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and is currently in production on the upcoming season of Luther with Idris Elba for Netflix. She is also starring in Apple’s upcoming anthology series Roar and will begin production on Jon Chu’s Wicked, starring alongside Ariana Grande. She’ll be taking on the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.