|LeBron James Drags Kyle Rittenhouse for Crocodile Tears During Trial|Marlon Wayans and Tiffany Haddish Lend Their Celebrity to Raise Awareness Around Pancreatic Cancer|Dave Chappelle’s Alma Mater Cancels Fundraiser With the Comedian Following Protest From Students|Ava DuVernay to Receive Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award at CCA’s Celebration of Black Cinema and TV|These Holiday Cards Are Designed With Black Women in Mind|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Stabbing Neighbor|Black Employees Bring Attention to Pay Disparities at Peloton|A Black Teenager in Texas Was Shot With a Stun Gun on Halloween by Classmates Who Were Dressed As the KKK|Gabrielle Union and New York & Company Just Dropped a New Holiday Collection and We Love It|A Recap of EBONY’s InsightfuI Innovation Power Talk

Dave Chappelle’s Alma Mater Cancels Fundraiser With the Comedian Following Protest From Students

Image: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington D.C., the alma mater of Dave Chappelle, has canceled a fundraising event that the comedian was scheduled to attend after students promised to walk out because of his remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, Yahoo News reports.

According to the reports, two students said that some of their classmates had a heated discussion with the school’s faculty after discovering they were chosen to create an exhibition to pay tribute to Chappelle on the same day as the fundraiser.

The students expressed their discomfort in supporting Chappelle because many of their classmates identify as LGBTQ+. In his newest stand-up, Chappelle compared being transgender to wearing blackface, argued that “gender is a fact” and said that he’s a member of “team TERF,” meaning “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.”

Although invitations were already sent out to patrons, the school still decided to cancel the fundraiser. 

Chappelle is one of the most prominent alumni of the school and has been generous to his alma mater since he became a superstar comedian. He donated $100,000 to the school, gave it one of his Emmy awards in 2017, delivered a commencement address, held a master class for students, and frequently visits campus with his celebrity friends such as Chris Tucker and Bradley Cooper.

See Also
Sink Fangs Into the 10 Best Halloween-ish Songs Ever

As EBONY previously reported,  last month Chappelle said he is “not bending to anybody’s demands” after receiving backlash about The Closer, his Netflix special.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience,” Chappelle said while performing last month. “But you will not summon me.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!