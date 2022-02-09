Denzel Washington is the Most Nominated Black Actor in Oscars History

With his latest Best Actor nomination in the titular role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, Denzel Washinton remains the most nominated Black actor in Oscars history, Entertainment Weekly reports. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has received 10 Academy Award nominations.

As arguably the best actor of his generation, he’s a two-time Oscar winner (Glory, Training Day) along with nine acting nominations. As a filmmaker, he earned a Best Picture nomination as a producer of the 2016 film Fences.

Washington received the only nomination for Macbeth, Apple TV’s Black-and-white adaptation of the Shakespearean drama.

Viola Davis, who previously won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Washington’s Fences, became the most-nominated Black woman in Oscars history after receiving a Best Actress nomination in 2021 for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Davis holds the distinction of being the only Black woman with two Best Actress nominations.

Although film critics and fans alike can point to several occasions where they argue that Washington should have won the top prize for his iconic roles (Malcolm X and The Hurricane come to mind), with his latest performance, he’s proven that he’ll garner more nominations and accolades to further cement his legacy as one the greatest actors ever.