Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyoncé Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

After a postponement due to the Covid-19 surge, the 94th annual Academy Awards is set to air on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
On Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross along with Leslie Jordan announced the nominations which included noteworthy names such as Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyonce as nominees.
For his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, Washington earned his seventh Best Actor nomination and 10th overall, making him the most nominated Black actor in the history of the Academy Awards.
Smith received his second Best Actor nomination for King Richard, a biopic about Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams. The film is also nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing. Aunjanue Ellis also received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing Oracene Price in the biopic.
Beyoncé received her first Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Be Alive,” which she penned with songwriter Dixson for King Richard.
In his directorial debut, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson was nominated in the Documentary Feature category for Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Attica, directed by Stanley Nelson and co-directed by Traci A.Curry, also received a nomination in the category.
Below is a list of some of the categories and nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy” Belfast
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do”, Four Good Days
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
To view the full list of nominees visit Oscars.org.