Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyoncé Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

After a postponement due to the Covid-19 surge, the 94th annual Academy Awards is set to air on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

On Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross along with Leslie Jordan announced the nominations which included noteworthy names such as Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyonce as nominees.

For his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, Washington earned his seventh Best Actor nomination and 10th overall, making him the most nominated Black actor in the history of the Academy Awards.

Smith received his second Best Actor nomination for King Richard, a biopic about Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams. The film is also nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing. Aunjanue Ellis also received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing Oracene Price in the biopic.

Beyoncé received her first Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Be Alive,” which she penned with songwriter Dixson for King Richard.

In his directorial debut, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson was nominated in the Documentary Feature category for Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Attica, directed by Stanley Nelson and co-directed by Traci A.Curry, also received a nomination in the category.

Below is a list of some of the categories and nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do”, Four Good Days

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

To view the full list of nominees visit Oscars.org.