Dionne Warwick Reflects on Unusual First Meeting With the Late Sidney Poitier

We all have our masterplans of what we’d do when meeting some one we deeply admire for the first time. Sometimes, it even includes a little bit of expert super sleuth behavior. For legendary singer Dionne Warwick, this is exactly how her first encounter with the great Sidney Poitier came about.

On a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in which she told a plethora of glorious stories one could only dream of, Warwick shared a special moment in which she met Poitier in the 1960s as a young woman. “I was coming out of a recording studio on 54th Street, and the [music] group came around the corner. And in front of me was walking this regal, gorgeous man, and I broke rank. I left my girls and I started following him,” she recalled comedically.

The 81 year old Queen of Twitter continued with details of how she stalked him for a few blocks before he finally took notice. “I actually bumped into him. He turned around and he says, ‘Little girl. What do you want?’ And of course, I went crazy. My mouth didn’t work. And finally, I said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ And from that day till the last time I saw him, which is a year or so ago, he did not greet me as, ‘Hi, Dionne.’ It was, ‘Hello little girl, would you like my autograph?’ “

The full clip of Dionne Warwick on The Late Show can be seen below.