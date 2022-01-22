|Dionne Warwick Reflects on Unusual First Meeting With the Late Sidney Poitier|Regina King Confirms Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Death|Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol|Naomi Campbell Honors André Leon Talley With Heartfelt Tribute|EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105|Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp|Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power|Arbitrator Rules UConn Must Pay Kevin Ollie More Than $11 Million After Improper Termination

Dionne Warwick Reflects on Unusual First Meeting With the Late Sidney Poitier

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

We all have our masterplans of what we’d do when meeting some one we deeply admire for the first time. Sometimes, it even includes a little bit of expert super sleuth behavior. For legendary singer Dionne Warwick, this is exactly how her first encounter with the great Sidney Poitier came about.

On a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in which she told a plethora of glorious stories one could only dream of,  Warwick shared a special moment in which she met Poitier in the 1960s as a young woman. “I was coming out of a recording studio on 54th Street, and the [music] group came around the corner. And in front of me was walking this regal, gorgeous man, and I broke rank. I left my girls and I started following him,” she recalled comedically.

The 81 year old Queen of Twitter continued with details of how she stalked him for a few blocks before he finally took notice. “I actually bumped into him. He turned around and he says, ‘Little girl. What do you want?’ And of course, I went crazy. My mouth didn’t work. And finally, I said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ And from that day till the last time I saw him, which is a year or so ago, he did not greet me as, ‘Hi, Dionne.’ It was, ‘Hello little girl, would you like my autograph?’ “

The full clip of Dionne Warwick on The Late Show can be seen below.

