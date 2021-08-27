Dionne Warwick to Receive Tribute Award at The Toronto International Film Festival

Dionne Warwick, our favorite auntie, will be honored at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Variety reports.

According to the report, the “I Say a Little Prayer” singer is the subject of Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a new documentary by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner that will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in the TIFF Docs section. On Sept. 18, she’ll receive the Special Tribute Award.

Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of the Toronto International Film Festival, expressed her excitement about honoring the legendary singer.

“We are excited to be announcing a music industry icon, alongside an exceptional emerging talent,” Vicente said. “A legend in her own right, Dionne Warwick has been charting firsts her entire career, a six-decade hitmaker with boundless talent, and a tireless activist for LGBTQ+ rights, and Danis Goulet is a visionary filmmaker, using film as a powerful vehicle for Indigenous storytelling and social change.”



In her illustrious career, Warwick, a five-time Grammy award winner, is one of the most renowned vocalists in the history of popular music. She ranks among the 40 biggest hitmakers charting songs between 1955 and 1999. According to Billboard‘s Hot 100 pop singles chart, she is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles (12 of them Top Ten), and 80 singles in total—either solo or collaboratively—making the Hot 100, R&B and/or adult contemporary charts.