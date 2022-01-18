Don Cheadle to Produce Series on Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle is set to produce a series on HBO Max about Wall Street’s first Black millionaire, Variety reports.

Along with co-executive producer Steven Soderbergh, Cheadle is developing the series based on Shane White’s book Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire.

Currently titled The Other Hamilton, the series is based on the true story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant who turned into a magnate on Wall Street during the 1800s. He became one of the first Black millionaires by allegedly deploying schemes to amass his fortune. By scamming “insurance companies and capitalizing on others’ losses, he earns the moniker Prince of Darkness.”

The Other Hamilton is the latest collaboration between Cheadle and Soderbergh. Recently, Cheadle starred in the HBO Max film No Sudden Move that Soderbergh produced. The two worked together on several of Soderbergh’s films, including Out of Sight, Traffic, and the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

Cheadle has produced films such as Miles Ahead, a biopic exploring the life of legendary jazz musician Miles Davis, The Guard and Traitor, and Talk to Me and Flight.