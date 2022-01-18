|Don Cheadle to Produce Series on Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire|A Breast Cancer Survivor’s New Book Shares the Essential Role that Optimism Plays in Healing|Prince’s Estate Valued at $156.4 Million|EBONY Rundown: $20M Donated to Preservation of Historically Black Churches, Arkansas Inmates Claim They Were Used As Medical Guinea Pigs, and More|Paul Carter Harrison, Trailblazing Playwright and Scholar, Passes Away at 85|Op-Ed: On MLK Day, Let’s Not Forget to Tap Into the We of Our Community|Urban Outfitters’ Latest Collab is Full of HBCU Pride|8 Sweater Vests for Winter Layering|EBONY Interview: Ne-Yo Talks His New Song ‘Stay Down’ and Hosting Urban One Honors|Lionel Richie Named the 2022 Recipient of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Don Cheadle to Produce Series on Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire

Image: Jim Spellman/WireImage.

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle is set to produce a series on HBO Max about Wall Street’s first Black millionaire, Variety reports.

Along with co-executive producer Steven Soderbergh, Cheadle is developing the series based on Shane White’s book Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire.

Currently titled The Other Hamilton, the series is based on the true story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant who turned into a magnate on Wall Street during the 1800s. He became one of the first Black millionaires by allegedly deploying schemes to amass his fortune. By scamming “insurance companies and capitalizing on others’ losses, he earns the moniker Prince of Darkness.”

The Other Hamilton is the latest collaboration between Cheadle and Soderbergh. Recently, Cheadle starred in the HBO Max film No Sudden Move that Soderbergh produced. The two worked together on several of Soderbergh’s films, including Out of Sight, Traffic, and the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

See Also
All Hail The Queen of Soul: “Genius: Aretha” Takes A Look Into The Parts of Aretha Franklin’s Life We Never Knew

Cheadle has produced films such as Miles Ahead, a biopic exploring the life of legendary jazz musician Miles Davis, The Guard and Traitor, and Talk to Me and Flight.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!