Donnie Simpson Announces Relaunch of ‘Video Soul’, and ‘Rap City’ Makes a Brief Comeback

Image: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

25 years after Video Soul left the air, the iconic show that was a mainstay of BET’s programming during the 80s and 90s has returned.

Donnie Simpson, the legendary host of the show, took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

“I’ve been waiting to say this for 25 years now…’Video Soul’ Is Back!!!,” his tweet read.

“I can’t tell you how many people over the years have suggested that I bring it back. I told them I would & today it’s official. Video Soul is live and free on #Tubi right now.”

From June 26, 1981, to September 1996, Video Soul was one of the most popular programs on BET, the first Black-owned cable network. Simpson, who was also a renowned radio personality in Detroit and Washington D.C, hosted the groundbreaking show for most of its run, beginning in 1983, later co-hosting the show with Sherry Carter and Shelia Banks.

Now titled Donnie Simpson’s Video Soul, the new format includes in-depth interviews with such as artists as Teddy Riley, Jazzy Pha, K-Ci Hailey of Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Tweet, The Fugees’ Pras Michal, Young Joc, Lecrae, Kool Moe Dee, and many more.

The first six episodes of Donnie’s Video Soul are currently streaming for free on Tubi.

In addition to the Video Soul reboot, Big Tigger announced he’s bringing back Rap CIty.

The network announced that Rap City will return for a one-night special, Rap City ’21, on Oct. 5, airing before The Bet Hip-Hop Awards.

From 1989 to 2008, Rap City showcased the latest news, style, videos, and performances by hip-hop artists. Throughout the show’s run, Chris Thomas, Hans Dobson, Prince Dejour, Joe Clair, and Leslie “Big Lez” hosted the program. When the show was rebranded Rap City: Tha Basement, Big Tigger was selected as its host.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display” said Big Tigger.

Along with hosting the show, Rap City ’21, Big Tigger will also serve as its executive producer. 

