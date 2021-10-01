Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige to Headline Star-Studded Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige will headline a star-studded lineup to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb.13 at SoFi Stadium, the NFL announced on Thursday. Eminem and Kendrick Lamar are also slated to perform.

In partnership with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, the extravaganza will be broadcast on NBC, Telemundo, and will be livestreamed on Peacock.

Taking to Twitter to confirm his participation, Dr. Dre expressed his excitement about the upcoming show and notes that it’s just the beginning of the next phase of his legendary career.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show.



This will introduce the next saga of my career…



Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” his tweet read. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… “Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” he added in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

As natives of California, the highly-anticipated performance will be a homecoming for Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl LVI will mark the third time that Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation have partnered to provide entertainment for the halftime show. The Weeknd headlined the halftime show for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, FL and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at Super Bowl LIV in Miami in 2020.

JAY-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, noted the significance of the event.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” he said in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

In addition to the Halftime Show performance, Pepsi and the NFL will also support the launch of Regional High School No. 1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District.

The high school is based on the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, a program founded by the two music industry legends. The school offers an educational model focused on the theme of integrated design, entrepreneurship, and technology.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Megan K. Reilly, the LA Unified Interim Superintendent. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”