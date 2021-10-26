|Michael Jordan’s Sneakers From His Rookie Season Sold at Auction for Record $1.47 Million|Tsitsi Dangarembga Becomes the First Black Woman to Win Peace Prize of the German Book Trade|Drake Partners With the Ultimate Rap League to Launch Rap Battle Event ‘Til Death Do Us Part’|‘Colin in Black & White’: How a Cultural Icon and Agent of Social Change Is Created|Dr. Wendy Osefo Explains How Misogyny Took Center Stage This Season On ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’|Yvonne Orji Is Illuminating Black Women on Triple-Negative Breast Cancer’s Disproportionate Impact on Our Community|Sudan’s Military Ends Transitional Government in Coup|NBA Expands Commitment to HBCUs by Advancing Opportunites Across All 107 Schools|Anti-Vax Crowd Storms Barclays Center in Support of Kyrie Irving|Huey P. Newton Honored With Statue Commemorating the 55th Anniversary of the Black Panther Party

Grammy Award-winning superstar rapper Drake has partnered with the Ultimate Rap League to bring “Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part,” which is primed to be the biggest card in battle rap history.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the highly-anticipated event will air for free on Caffeine TV‘s live streaming platform. In celebration of his birthday, Drake will host the battle, which is also URL’s 12th Anniversary, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

With each battle selected, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper will highlight the most highly-regarded emcees on the scene from multiple generations of battle rap to go head-to-head.

Below are the following battles are scheduled:

  • Loaded Lux vs. Geechi Gotti
  • Tay Roc vs. Nu Jerzey Twork
  • Tsu Surf vs. Calicoe
  • T-Rex vs. Rum Nitty
  • Jaz the Rapper vs. Gattas
  • Pat Stay vs. Real Sikh

Ahead of the epic event, on Friday, 10/29 at 5p PT / 8p ET, #TilDeath MCs Tay Roc, Nu Jerzey Twork, Loaded Lux, Geechi Gotti, Calicoe, Tsu Surf, T-Rex, Rum Nitty, Jaz The Rapper, Gattas, Pat Stay, and Real Sikh will face off before their battles live and for free on Caffeine. 

Troy “Smack White” Mitchell, CEO and co-creator of URL, shared excitement about the historic battle.

“Drake isn’t just a casual battle rap fan and has been a supporter behind the URL movement for years,” he said. “Over the last 20 months, he’s helped our brand grow by facilitating our partnership with Caffeine, which allows us to stream our premium content for free to our fanbase.”

Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part is not just a birthday celebration for our friend,” he added. “It is a shifting of the culture and is going to be the biggest event ever witnessed in battle rap history, bigger even than Summer Madness 2.”

Back in 2020, Drake signed an exclusive, partnership deal with the Ultimate Rap League and Caffeine to create shared content for each brand. Since he became a partner, the Smack Universe has garnered ”14 million views, averaged over 100 minutes of watch time per main event, and has regularly trended #1 on Twitter, alongside UFC, NBA, MLB, and NFL”. 

Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part will stream exclusively on URL’s app, alongside other original content, within weeks of its debut. The app is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX as well as on Android and Apple tablets, phones, and TVs.

