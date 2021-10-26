Drake Partners With the Ultimate Rap League to Launch Rap Battle Event ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Grammy Award-winning superstar rapper Drake has partnered with the Ultimate Rap League to bring “Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part,” which is primed to be the biggest card in battle rap history.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the highly-anticipated event will air for free on Caffeine TV‘s live streaming platform. In celebration of his birthday, Drake will host the battle, which is also URL’s 12th Anniversary, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

With each battle selected, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper will highlight the most highly-regarded emcees on the scene from multiple generations of battle rap to go head-to-head.

Below are the following battles are scheduled:

Loaded Lux vs. Geechi Gotti

Tay Roc vs. Nu Jerzey Twork

Tsu Surf vs. Calicoe

T-Rex vs. Rum Nitty

Jaz the Rapper vs. Gattas

Pat Stay vs. Real Sikh

Ahead of the epic event, on Friday, 10/29 at 5p PT / 8p ET, #TilDeath MCs Tay Roc, Nu Jerzey Twork, Loaded Lux, Geechi Gotti, Calicoe, Tsu Surf, T-Rex, Rum Nitty, Jaz The Rapper, Gattas, Pat Stay, and Real Sikh will face off before their battles live and for free on Caffeine.

Troy “Smack White” Mitchell, CEO and co-creator of URL, shared excitement about the historic battle.

“Drake isn’t just a casual battle rap fan and has been a supporter behind the URL movement for years,” he said. “Over the last 20 months, he’s helped our brand grow by facilitating our partnership with Caffeine, which allows us to stream our premium content for free to our fanbase.”

“Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part is not just a birthday celebration for our friend,” he added. “It is a shifting of the culture and is going to be the biggest event ever witnessed in battle rap history, bigger even than Summer Madness 2.”

Back in 2020, Drake signed an exclusive, partnership deal with the Ultimate Rap League and Caffeine to create shared content for each brand. Since he became a partner, the Smack Universe has garnered ”14 million views, averaged over 100 minutes of watch time per main event, and has regularly trended #1 on Twitter, alongside UFC, NBA, MLB, and NFL”.

Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part will stream exclusively on URL’s app, alongside other original content, within weeks of its debut. The app is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX as well as on Android and Apple tablets, phones, and TVs.