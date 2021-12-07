|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot|Nick Cannon’s 5-Month Old Son Zen Passes Away From Brain Cancer|Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler To Be Inducted Into The Baseball Hall of Fame In 2022|Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations|Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix|John Legend Announces “Love in Las Vegas” 2022 Las Vegas Residency|A Black Couple Enlist Their White Friend to Pose As the Owner of Their Home to Receive a Higher Appraisal Value|CW Set to Premiere ‘March,’ a Docuseries Featuring the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band|EBONY Rundown: Shaun King’s Daughter in ICU After Being Hit by a Car, CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo, and More|Kith and Barbie Just Dropped the Most Awesome Collab

Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations

Hip-hop superstar Drake has withdrawn his nominations from the Grammys, the Associated Press reports.

The Recording Academy honored Drake’s request and by Monday, his name was removed from the Grammy’s list of nominees on their website.

At the 2022 Grammy awards, Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and for best rap performance category for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug. 

In previous years, Drake has shared his dismay with the Recording Academy and the nomination process of the Grammys. After “God’s Plan” won for best rap performance in 2019, he took to the stage to express his views in his acceptance speech.

“This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott],” Drake argued. “But my point is you’ve already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown.”

“If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” he added.

See Also
Former NBA Star J.R. Smith Enrolls at North Carolina A&T State University, Petitions NCAA to Join the Golf Team

Before the four-time Grammy-award winner could finish his speech, his mic was abruptly cut off.

Drake has not given a reason for withdrawing his nominations.

The Grammys will air in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!