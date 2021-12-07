Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations

Hip-hop superstar Drake has withdrawn his nominations from the Grammys, the Associated Press reports.

The Recording Academy honored Drake’s request and by Monday, his name was removed from the Grammy’s list of nominees on their website.

At the 2022 Grammy awards, Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and for best rap performance category for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug.

In previous years, Drake has shared his dismay with the Recording Academy and the nomination process of the Grammys. After “God’s Plan” won for best rap performance in 2019, he took to the stage to express his views in his acceptance speech.

“This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott],” Drake argued. “But my point is you’ve already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown.”

“If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” he added.

Before the four-time Grammy-award winner could finish his speech, his mic was abruptly cut off.

Drake has not given a reason for withdrawing his nominations.

The Grammys will air in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.