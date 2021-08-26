|EBONY Rundown: Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs, Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal, and More|Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Denzel Washington & Will Smith Amongst the Top Earners in Hollywood|Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA|California Teen Charged With the Death of Tony Baker’s Son, 2 Others|R. Kelly Accused of Beating a 17-Year-Old Girl—Whom He Had Allegedly Infected With Herpes—With His Shoe|Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University|Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’|EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More|WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm|Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Mack Wilds, Stars of ‘Really Love,’ Speak On Showing Our Journey To Forever

Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith are among the top-earning actors in Hollywood, according to a report by Variety.

Per the report, movie streaming has dramatically increased the salaries for the top film stars. Streaming services such as HBO Max, Disney +, and  Netflix tend to “[compensate] movie stars for the projected back-end box office participation they would reap if their movies were released exclusively in theaters,” as reported in the article. Also, in-demand actors who appear in film franchisees reap the benefits of the success of the series with significant salary bumps.

According to the report, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington are the top three Black movie stars on the list, with Johnson earning $50 million and Smith and Washington both drawing $40 million. 

Other Hollywood A-listers who made the list include Leonardo DiCaprio ($30 million), Mark Wahlberg ($30 million), Jennifer Lawrence ($25 million), Julia Roberts ($25 million), Sandra Bullock ($20 million), Brad Pitt ($20 million), Ryan Gosling ($20 million), and Tom Cruise ($13 million).

Variety reports that a $20 million salary for a film has been the industry benchmark ever since Jim Carey received the amount for The Cable Guy in 1996. Now with streaming deals that offer new revenue streams, actors’ salaries have expanded exponentially.

