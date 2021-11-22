EBONY Exclusive Video: AJ Johnson Talks TV One’s ‘Life Therapy’

Actress AJ Johnson is widely known as Jody’s momma on Baby Boy or as Sherane from House Party, but her best work has been mostly done off-screen—transforming lives as a life coach. Remember, how she coached the “mean girl” out of Gabrielle Union?

Now AJ’s making her wisdom available to a broader set through TV One’s Life Therapy, where she takes us on the journeys of some of her most intense clients’ healing. Her approach to life is to live it abundantly, and in that, there’s no room for anything that doesn’t move you towards your greater self. On the show, we can witness her helping former cult members, grieving families and so many other people with unique yet relatable struggles move forward in their lives with joy. In this interview, AJ shares with EBONY contributor Danielle Young how she helps others and moves through life.