EBONY Hosts an Inaugural Celebration of Sisterhood in Martha’s Vineyard

Owner of EBONY Media Group Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, CEO Michele Ghee and COO Keija Minor hosted an inaugural celebration of sisterhood and the rebirth on Martha’s Vineyard in late August. Leading ladies on the Vineyard came together over cocktails (and the signature EBONYtini) seaside at Garde East in Vineyard Haven. In attendance were EBONY Editor-in-Chief and SVP of Programming Marielle Bobo, New York State Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James, Co-host of The View and author of Summer in the Bluffs Sunny Hostin, screenwriter and TV producer Mara Brock Akil, co-founder of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Stephanie Tavares-Rance, and so many more. Guests got a sneak peek of EBONY’s September cover starring Jennifer Hudson and were given the EBONY Covering Black America coffee table book after a night of celebration and sisterhood. Catch photos from the soiree below, taken by @sofocusedphotography. #ebonymedia.