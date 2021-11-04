EBONY Power 100 to Air on Bloomberg TV

EBONY’s Power 100 gala will air on Bloomberg TV on November 4th at 8 pm EST.

Held on October 23rd, in celebration of EBONY’s 75th anniversary, EBONY’s Power 100 List made its triumphal return at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, California with an award ceremony. The momentous occasion was a powerful celebration of Black excellence spanning across industries from business, sports, media, activism, music, and entertainment.

Compiled by the editors of EBONY, each selection of the “EBONY 100 is considered to be a leader in his and her field. Over the past year, these individuals have had a positive impact on the African-American community. They are game-changers in their respective fields and have consistently challenged the status quo.”

Spanning 10 categories, this year’s awardees went to outstanding leaders across a variety of fields and disciplines from business, sports, media, activism and music to entertainment and more. Actress Holly Robinson Peete, former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, rap icon Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, singer Estelle, and veteran journalist Tai Beauchamp took to the stage to announce the award honorees. The Rising Star Award was given to the accomplished young actress Storm Reid. The Corporate Citizen Award went to Stephanie Headley, vice president of Olay Skin Care at Procter & Gamble; Damon Jones, the Chief Communications Officer at Procter & Gamble; and Marc Pritchard, the Chief Brand Officer at Procter & Gamble for their efforts in widening the screen so that it’s more diverse and inclusive. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who led a team of scientists on a journey of healing the world with the Moderna vaccine, received the Innovator of the Year Award. The Entertainers of the Year Award went to Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Former NFL football star and Jackson State University’s new head football coach Deion Sanders was given the Game Changer of the Year Award for his driving desire to put HBCU football back on the map. Hip hop legend MC Lyte, who has continued to stay relevant over the past 20 years, was given the Trailblazer Award. And, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, whose discography consists of 100 gold, platinum, multiplatinum, and diamond albums.

For those who couldn’t witness the event live, be sure to tune into Bloomberg TV, Thursday at 8 pm EST and celebrate with us at EBONY as we continue to push the culture forward.

If you miss it on November 4th, the show will re-air EBONY’s Power 100: