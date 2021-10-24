Ebony’s 2021 Power 100 Gala Recap

On Saturday, October 23rd, Ebony Magazine held their Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California for the brand’s 75th anniversary hosted by Wayne Brady. The night began with guest check-in and red carpet walk-throughs. Guests included Veronica Webb, Laz Alonso, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chris De’Sean Lee, and more. Guests were then led into the seated area and assigned dinner tables. Dinner consisted of Caprese Salad as a starter, Chilean Sea Bass, and Crispy Vegan Polenta as entrees, and for dessert, The Beverly Hilton Ice Cream Sandwich were served. Various presenters and familiar faces took to the stage to announce the award winners including Holly Robinson Peete, Cynthia Bailey, Salt from Salt n Pepa, Estelle, Tai Beauchamp, and more.

An array of awards were given out like the rising star award given to the accomplished young actress Storm Reid. The corporate citizen award was given to Stephanie Headley VP of Olay Skin Care of Procter and Gamble, Damon Jones the Cheif communications officer of Procter and Gamble, and Marc Pritchard Chief Brand Officer of Procter and Gamble. Innovator of the year was given to Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett the woman who led a team of scientists on a journey to healing the world with the Moderna vaccine. Who else would receive the Entertainers of the Year award other than the hosts of Red Table Talk? Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris aka Gammy. Deion Sanders was awarded Game Changer of the Year due to his actions to raise get his students more exposure and put HBCU football back on the map. Rap & Hip Hop Legend MC Lyte was given the Trailblazer award for more than 20 years in the game she has continuously stayed relevant and earned her status as a legend. Lastly, the legendary songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were given the Lifetime Achievement Award after 40 years and 100 gold, platinum. multiplatinum, and diamond albums.

Musical performances were made by artists Major, Lucky Daye, Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, and Justine Skye. Also, 9 HBCU female students graced the stage in beautiful gowns as a part of the Olay x Ebony HBCU Stem Queen competition. The competition began in September 2021 where we invited readers to begin voting for a host of talented candidates. 10 were chosen and will be featured on the commemorative print issue which will be on stands in February 2022. The night closed out with closing remarks from our Chairwoman Eden Bridgeman and CEO Michele Ghee with the announcement of Jet coming back and Ebony getting into the cryptocurrency field.