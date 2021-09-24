|Eddie Murphy Inks Three-Film Deal With Amazon Studios|Syracuse University Signs Alliance Agreement With the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference|Coroner Identifies Body Found in Illinois River As Jelani Day|EBONY Rundown: Bipartisan Negotiations for George Floyd Police Reform Bill Fail, Saweetie to Host Sex-Positive Netflix Special, and More|The Family of Jelani Day Still Seeking Answers Weeks After His Disappearance|1 Student Killed, 2 Injured at Bus Stop Shooting In Louisville, Kentucky|Filmmaker Justin Simien Talks Rediscovering His Joy on the Last Season of ‘Dear White People’|Black Quarterbacks Are Gaining Ground in the NFL|Deion Sanders Offers To Help The Alcorn State Football Team With Athletic Trainers|Iconic Filmmaker and Author, Melvin Van Peebles Passes Away at 89

Eddie Murphy Inks Three-Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy. image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Niche Imports

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has signed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios, Deadline reports.

According to terms of the deal, the Oscar-nominated actor will star in three upcoming films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star. This news comes after Murphy’s Coming 2 America became the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend back in March. The long-awaited sequel was the most streamed title in the U.S. the week of its premiere, drawing  1.4 billion minutes of total viewing for the week of March 1 to 7 among U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen’s SVOD content ratings estimates.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

Although Murphy has signed a lucrative deal with Amazon, he’s signed on to star in and produce Beverly Hills Cop 4 for Netflix, another successful franchise that launched him into superstardom during the 1980s. 

Currently, Murphy is at work on a comedy directed by Kenya Barris opposite Jonah Hill, also on to be released on Netflix.

