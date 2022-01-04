OWN ‘Eggs Over Easy’ Documentary Shines Light on Black Women’s Fertility Journey

Black women have long battled a plethora of health issues when it comes to motherhood. From preeclampsia to infant mortality, the Black maternal health journey can be quite challenging especially when the healthcare system historically fails to listen to Black women. Additionally, the journey to becoming a mother by way of pregnancy is even more trying with heightened rates of infertility experienced by Black women. Even more unfortunate is the lack of conversation surrounding this topic due to fear, embarrassment or lack of knowledge about available resources or others who may be enduring similar things.

With this fact in mind, OWN is premiering a documentary called Eggs Over Easy to detail and expose the struggles Black women undergo when it comes to fertility while introducing a holistic conversation about reproductive justice. Executive produced and directed by Chiquita Lockley, the film intends “to shed light on the ups and downs of fertility in the lives of Black women primarily as a means of uncovering the ‘taboo topic’ and sounding an alarm for younger women to be aware of and proactive in their reproductive options.”

The documentary featured prominent Black women in entertainment such as actresses Keisha Knight Pulliam, Kellee Stewart, and award winning singer Andra Day along with fertility experts who expose the various intersections that come with the decisions surrounding pregnancy.

Music and entertainment executive Phylicia Fant is the executive producer on the project along with Karen Cook and Terrance Crowley, who are both respectively producer and director of photography. Hudson Smith serves as the supervising editor for the film as well.