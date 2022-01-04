|Rep. Ed Gainey Is Pittsburgh’s First Black Mayor|2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Recent Surge of COVID-19|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Sell Minority Stake in Westbrook Inc|Challenge Accepted: Saweetie and MAC Have Teamed Up for a New Campaign|Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts|7 Cool Mini Bags to Chic Up Your Outfit|Louisiana Governor Posthumously Pardons Homer Plessy|North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats|Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’|Ingrid Best Launches iBest Wines Amplifying South African Vintages

OWN ‘Eggs Over Easy’ Documentary Shines Light on Black Women’s Fertility Journey

Keisha Knight Pulliam. Image: Eggs Over Easy

Black women have long battled a plethora of health issues when it comes to motherhood. From preeclampsia to infant mortality, the Black maternal health journey can be quite challenging especially when the healthcare system historically fails to listen to Black women. Additionally, the journey to becoming a mother by way of pregnancy is even more trying with heightened rates of infertility experienced by Black women. Even more unfortunate is the lack of conversation surrounding this topic due to fear, embarrassment or lack of knowledge about available resources or others who may be enduring similar things.

With this fact in mind, OWN is premiering a documentary called Eggs Over Easy to detail and expose the struggles Black women undergo when it comes to fertility while introducing a holistic conversation about reproductive justice. Executive produced and directed by Chiquita Lockley, the film intends “to shed light on the ups and downs of fertility in the lives of Black women primarily as a means of uncovering the ‘taboo topic’ and sounding an alarm for younger women to be aware of and proactive in their reproductive options.”

The documentary featured prominent Black women in entertainment such as actresses Keisha Knight Pulliam, Kellee Stewart, and award winning singer Andra Day along with fertility experts who expose the various intersections that come with the decisions surrounding pregnancy.

Music and entertainment executive Phylicia Fant is the executive producer on the project along with Karen Cook and Terrance Crowley, who are both respectively producer and director of photography. Hudson Smith serves as the supervising editor for the film as well.

See Also
The Culture List: Smallgod, the Man Building Bridges Through African Music, Serves Up an Eye-opening Album Debut

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!