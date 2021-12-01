Emmit King, Former Olympic Track and Field Athlete, Passes Away

Former Olympian and track and field champion Emmit King passed away on Sunday afternoon, NBC News reports. He was 62.

According to a police spokesperson, King got into a heated argument with another man named Willie Wells, in Bessemer, Alabama, that quickly escalated into a gunfight leaving both men dead.

William Yates, the chief deputy coroner of Jefferson County, said that King was pronounced dead at the hospital and Wells, died at the scene.

No details have been released concerning what the argument was about. The investigation is still ongoing.

King was a member of the United States Relay Team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988. In 1983, he won the bronze medal at the World Championships in the men’s 100 meters.

A graduate of Hueytown High School, King was a standout on the Alabama track team in the early 1980s and was a national champion in the NCAA in the 100 meters.

We offer our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Emmit King.