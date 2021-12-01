|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selection for Daunte Wright Manslaughter Trial Begins, CDC Recommends COVID-19 Booster for All Adults, and More|Meharry Medical College Gifts Each Student With $10,000|Billionaire Boys Club Teams Up With Pharell’s NonProfit Yellow for Giving Tuesday|Lee Elder, the First Black Golfer to Play in the Masters, Passes Away at 87|Emmit King, Former Olympic Track and Field Athlete, Passes Away|Tackling Low Cancer Screening Rates in Our Community, Novartis and The American Cancer Society Join Forces|Trey Songz Is Being Investigated in Las Vegas For an Alleged Sexual Assault|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards in London|Barbados Becomes a Republic After Severing Ties With Queen Elizabeth II, Names Rihanna ‘National Hero’|Black High-Schooler Pepper-Sprayed and Tased By Police Officers After A Protest

Emmit King, Former Olympic Track and Field Athlete, Passes Away

Track and field star Emmit King. Image: David Madison/Getty Images

Former Olympian and track and field champion Emmit King passed away on Sunday afternoon, NBC News reports. He was 62.

According to a police spokesperson, King got into a heated argument with another man named Willie Wells, in Bessemer, Alabama, that quickly escalated into a gunfight leaving both men dead.

William Yates, the chief deputy coroner of Jefferson County, said that King was pronounced dead at the hospital and Wells, died at the scene.

No details have been released concerning what the argument was about. The investigation is still ongoing.

King was a member of the United States Relay Team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988. In 1983, he won the bronze medal at the World Championships in the men’s 100 meters.

A graduate of Hueytown High School, King was a standout on the Alabama track team in the early 1980s and was a national champion in the NCAA in the 100 meters.

We offer our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Emmit King.

