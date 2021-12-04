For The Love Of Hip-Hop: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Verzuz Was The Culture At Its Finest

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia facing off against each other for the culture is arguably one of the best Verzuz battles yet. The crowd was hype, the nostalgia was thick and it did not get more hip hop than this evening.

Mentored by the late great Eazy E, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1991. Members of the group consist of Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. They went on to release classics such as “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Tha Crossroads” and “Days of Our Livez.” Known for their diversified and honest music style, the Grammy-award-winning collective’s incorporation of the struggles and pain of everyday life merged with R&B flavor has related to music lovers for decades.

Establishing their claim to fame through their horror-themed rhymes, Three 6 Mafia have become a cult classic with songs such as “Sippin’ on Some Syrup,” “Riding Spinners” and “Stay Fly.” In 2006, the group became the first Hip-Hop group to win an Academy Award and the second Hip-Hop song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for their work on the “Hustle and Flow” theme song “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp.” Original founding members of the group consisted of DJ Paul, Lord Infamous, and Juicy J. Later on, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca, Gangsta Boo, and La Chat were added to the Three 6 Mafia roster over time.

If you’re still figuring out what all the hype was about, here are some of the best moments from the evening:

Joey Crack, aka Fat Joe, introduced each of the groups in a major way to do the coin toss to establish which group would hit the stage first

Off rip, Bizzy Bone, who is notorious for getting sh*t rocking, started a fight with Memphis legends Three 6 Mafia some clear fighting words were issued. After the first bottle was thrown, it got really real, really fast.

Wowwwwwww Bizzy what are you doing #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uTjfZ6mOnL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021

Bizzy Bone shook hands with Juicy J and apologized to their opponents and to the audience so that they could get back to the battle. Honorable mention definitely goes out to Layzie Bone for mediating peace the entire night between the two groups and squashing the beef.

Juicy J brought out Lil Wayne to perform “Bandz A Make Her Dance” and it sounded just as good as the first time it came out

BTNH started to play Notorious Thugs but it, unfortunately, started glitching on the screen. Fortunately, they delivered each bar of the track flawlessly

Lil Jon reminded us that “I Don’t Give A” is still a certified bop

Project Pat. A moment. He came out to his verse with 21 Savage on Drake’s “Knife Talk” and even performed his own hit “Chickenhead”

Chamillionaire and Krayzie Bone had us “Ridin’ Dirty” with the 2005 classic that everybody and their grandma knows the hook to by heart

Three 6 Mafia brought out Wiz Khalifa and later Terrance Howard to relive the iconic, award-winning track “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp”

We got to see and hear Satasha Williams, the recognizable vocalist on “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” which had the comment section going crazy

Don’t take our word for how legendary this show was, recap the full battle here and let us know who you think won the night: