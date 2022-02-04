|Celebrate America’s First Free Black Settlement With the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies Rocking Colorful Fits|They Should’ve Known Better: Bath & Body Works Unveils a Black History Month Inspired Collection That Tried It|Buy This: 6 Pimple Patches That’ll Shrink Your Breakouts Overnight|Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson Expelled Over Fraud Conviction|Spike Lee to Direct New Colin Kaepernick Docuseries|Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Came Out With a Children’s Clothing Line|3 Indoor Winter Date Ideas That Will Not Disappoint|California Grapples With Giving Reparations to Its Black Residents|Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s Nonprofit Partners With Prudential to Assist HBCU Students

Celebrate America’s First Free Black Settlement With the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series

Amythyst Kiah is one of the performers at the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series. Image: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

The inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, taking place in St. Augustine, Florida on February 18th-26th, 2022, will reside on the first legally sanctioned free Black settlement in the United States.

Around the late 1600s, enslaved Black people escaped English colonies; along their trek, they found themselves in St. Augustine, where they were later given freedom in exchange for adopting Catholicism and serving in the militia. In 1738, the Spanish governor ordered Fort Mose to be constructed as a fortress for approximately 100 predominately Africans who sought sanctuary and liberation. In 1994, Fort Mose site was officially designated as a Historic National Landmark. After extensive archaeology and historical research, the site has been authenticated and a small museum sits near the location in Fort Mose State Park.

Over the years, the Fort Mose site was swallowed by marsh, and the important legacy of its community was largely forgotten. This Black History Month, the Fort Mose Historical Society and many others are proud to proclaim the history of this landmark.

Confirmed artists for the festival include the Grammy Award-winning Count Basie Orchestra, breakout Americana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, the Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter, New Orleans deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas, and the legendary Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (Feb. 26).

“Fort Mose is one of the most important places in American history, and especially African-American history,” said Scotty Barnhart of The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra. “It represents the ideals of freedom, democracy, and the aspirations of a people to live their lives fully and to participate in a society with all rights and privileges afforded to them as equal human beings.”

Proceeds from the event will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. For more information on the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series or to purchase tickets, visit www.DiscoverFortMose.com.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.