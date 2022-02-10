Funk Icon Betty Davis Passes Away at 77

Betty Davis, the funk music icon, has passed away at 77, the New York Daily News reports.

Connie Portis, her longtime friend, confirmed her passing of natural causes at 4:40 a.m. at her home in Homestead, Pa.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multitalented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon,” Portis said. “Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, PA., and the worldwide community of friends and fans.”

“At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona,” he continued. “Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was. …There is no other.”

Born Betty Marby Durham, N.C., Davis began her career in the mid-1960s following her departure from Pittsburgh to enroll at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. As a model, she became friends with musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Sly Stone, and Hugh Masekela.

In 1968, she married jazz legend Miles Davis, becoming his second wife and she was 19 years younger than him.

She appeared on the cover of his 1968 album Filles de Kilimanjaro, was the inspiration behind his song “Mademoiselle Mabry,” and helped Miles to create music outside of the jazz world. They would divorce in 1969 after a tumultuous marriage. “Every day married to him was a day I earned the name Davis,” she once said.

Davis became one of the leading ladies of funk with provocative outfits, raw lyrics, and sexy stage shows. From 1964 to 1975, she would record her entire discography. Her three albums in the 1970s, Betty Davis, in 1973, They Say I’m Different in 1974, and Nasty Gal in 1975 gained her a cult following for merging funk, soul, and rock genres. Some of her best-known songs are “Your Man My Man,” “If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up,” “They Say I’m Different” and “Shut Off The Lights.”

Although her music never broke into the mainstream, her eclectic, sex-positive, Black feminist/Afro-futurist style influenced a new generation of Black artists.

Janelle Monae credited Davis as “one of the godmothers of redefining how Black women in music can be viewed” and said she “opened up a lot of doors for artists like myself.” Erykah Badu has said, “We just grains of sand in her Bettyness.”

After abruptly leaving the music business, Davis retired and lived an extremely private life in the Pittsburgh area.

Davis was the subject of the 2017 documentary Betty: They Say I’m Different on Amazon Prime Video. In concert with the documentary, she later released her first song in 40 years, “A Little Bit Hot Tonight,” performed by Maggio.

We extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Betty Davis.