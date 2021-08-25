|EBONY Rundown: Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs, Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal, and More|Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Denzel Washington & Will Smith Amongst the Top Earners in Hollywood|Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA|California Teen Charged With the Death of Tony Baker’s Son, 2 Others|R. Kelly Accused of Beating a 17-Year-Old Girl—Whom He Had Allegedly Infected With Herpes—With His Shoe|Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University|Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’|EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More|WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm|Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Mack Wilds, Stars of ‘Really Love,’ Speak On Showing Our Journey To Forever

Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes Part Owner of the Milwaukee Brewers

Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the ownership group of the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN reports.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio jokingly said he wondered if the president of baseball operations David Stearns might want to start Antetokounmpo as the team’s first baseman.

“We are honoured to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Attanasio noted. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

Expressing his excitement, Atentokounmpo said on Twitter, “Now i just have to work on my swing!! #NewBeginnings @Brewers

Antetokounmpo is the first new individual investor who has been added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest of the franchise in 2005. Also, he became the latest professional athlete who plays in Wisconsin to purchase a stake in a Milwaukee franchise, after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought a stake in the Bucks in 2018.

“Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said at the news conference. “This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”

Antetokounmpo claims Milwaukee as his second home after being drafted by the Bucks in 2013 and signing a five-year $228 million supermax contract extension with them in December.

Milwaukee made me who I am today,” he said. “It made me a better person. This is basically my home. I’ve become a father here. I’ve become a leader here. I’ve become a champion here, and I want to be involved.

“I want to be involved in the community as much as possible. I know Milwaukee invested a lot in me, and I want to invest a lot of me back into the city of Milwaukee,” he continued.

Currently, the Brewers have the third-best record in the National League and are in search of their first World Series title since making their lone appearance in 1982.

“We’re trying to have some of that good karma that Giannis and his teammates created to rub off on us,” Attanasio said. Capping off a spectacular year Antetokounmpo just won the MVP of the playoffs after leading the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years.

