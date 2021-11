On Saturday, October 23, EBONY held its Power 100 gala for the brand’s 75th anniversary. The star-studded awards ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans across a gaggle of industries. EBONY caught up with some of our fave celebs on the red carpet and asked them on this incredible evening—when so many of them are receiving their own flowers—whom in their life, in turn, they would they like to offer flowers to.