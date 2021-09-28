Grammy Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Andrea Martin Passes Away at 49

Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Andrea Martin, who penned some of the biggest R&B songs during the 90s and 2000s, passed away on Monday, according to an announcement on her Instagram page. She was 49.

Martin’s passing was confirmed on her Instagram Story on Monday.

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’ ” the post read. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion, and understanding during this time,” the message continued. “Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time. Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements.

“Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27,” the post concluded.

Ivan Matias, Martin’s longtime songwriting partner, also confirmed her passing on Instagram.

“We are all special in some way, but Andrea Martin was extraordinarily special,” his caption read. “Her spirit was infused into each lyric & melody she blessed us with. Our connection was a divine union. We went to school together & had no idea that soon after, we’d be brought together as partners, co-writers & friends through adulthood. She brought out the best in me & everyone she worked with. We laughed, cried, fought & loved hard.”

An acclaimed songwriter, Martin wrote En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love),” Monica’s “Before You Walk out of My Life” SWV’s “You’re the One,” Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You, Melanie Fiona’s “Give It To Me Right” and “It Kills Me,” and many more songs. She also wrote songs for Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Sean Kingston, Fantasia Barrino, and Jennifer Hudson.

In 1998, Martin released her debut album The Best of Me.

We at EBONY offer our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Andrea Martin.