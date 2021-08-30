|H.E.R. Set to Make Acting Debut in Musical Film Adaption of ‘The Color Purple’|Chanté Moore Talks Secrets of Ageless Appearance and Ambi’s Next Great Voice Competition|Two Austin Police Officers Charged With Murder|Tia Mowry Is Here to Help Women Take Charge of Their Health and Wellness|Sunday Manifest: Cat-Calling Disrespects Our Women|Pharrell Returns For Season Two of OTHERtone on Apple Music 1|EBONY Rundown: Kanye and Kim Reimagine Wedding at ‘Donda’ Event, Supreme Court Tosses Eviction Moratorium, and More|Dionne Warwick to Receive Tribute Award at The Toronto International Film Festival|Video Footage Shows Louisiana Man Being Beaten by State Trooper With a FlashLight|Serena Williams Jewelry Collaboration with Zales Is All About Self Love and Strength

H.E.R. Set to Make Acting Debut in Musical Film Adaption of ‘The Color Purple’

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Oscar and Grammy award-winner H.E.R. will make her big-screen debut in The Color Purple film musical, according to Rolling Stone.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey under her Harpo Films umbrella and directed by Blitz Bazawule, known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black is King,” she landed the role of Squeak, who goes from a waitress in a juke joint to an aspiring singer in the musical, and was played by Rae Dawn Chong in the Oscar-nominated 1985 film.

She will join actor Corey Hawkins who was recently added to the cast.

In an interview with Variety, the singer-songwriter expressed her desire to act and talked about the various roles she hoped to play in the future.

“There is so much I want to do. People don’t really get to see my comedic and fun side, except for when I’m impersonating my aunt,” she said. “But I definitely want to do a lot more voice-overs, and comedy, but also some serious roles—I’m trying to do it all, I know. Whatever it is, one thing at a time. I’m gonna get there.”

See Also
Check Out Our Interview with Katori Hall the Brainchild of the Hottest New Show P-Valley

Steven Spielberg, who directed the original film, is a producer, along with Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders both of whom produced the Broadway musical. Alice Walker, who wrote the novel in 1983, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs are executive producers.

The screenplay is being penned by Marcus Gardley, which was adapted from Marsha Norman’s book and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray’s score.The Color Purple is set to be released on December 20, 2023.

Reaction

What's Your Reaction?
Excited
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
Silly
0
Tags

Related

RELATED ARTICLES

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.