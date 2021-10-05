Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins to Be Honored at the Fourth Annual ‘Celebration of Black Cinema and Television’

The Critics Choice Association announced today Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins will be among the honorees at the annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, according to a press release obtained by EBONY.

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television pays tribute to standout performances in Black filmmaking and this year, the awards ceremony will recognize achievements in television for the first time.

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the “Career Achievement” Award for her legendary career that has spanned over 30 years. Berry will make her highly anticipated directorial debut in Bruised in which she also plays the starring role as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice. The Netflix original will be released in select theaters on November 17 and will be available on November 24, 2021, on the streaming service.

Anthony Anderson will receive the Producer Award for Television for his work on the ABC series black-ish, grown-ish, and mixed-ish. Anderson is an executive producer on each series.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson will be honored with the Actress Award for Film for her remarkable portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins will receive the Director Award for Television for his critically acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, which is based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will take place on Monday, December 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.