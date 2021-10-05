|Bubba Wallace Makes History As the Second Black Driver Ever to Win a NASCAR Cup|Lifestyle Brand Dad No Kids Partners with Son of a Saint to Create a Better Future for Black Boys|Heron Preston Collaborated With Zellerfeld on a 3D Printed Sneaker|Lashana Lynch On Giving James Bond A Run For His Money In ‘No Time To Die’|Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins to Be Honored at the Fourth Annual ‘Celebration of Black Cinema and Television’|Tesla Ordered to Pay $137 Million in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit|John Legend Launches HUMANLEVEL To Address Systemic Racism in Local Communities|Netflix Establishes a $5.4 Million Chadwick A. Boseman Scholarship at Howard University|Marian Croak and Patricia Bath Become the First Black Women to Be Inducted Into the National Inventors Hall of Fame|Buy This: 4 Stylish Durags to Add to Your Repertoire

Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Critics Choice Association announced today Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins will be among the honorees at the annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, according to a press release obtained by EBONY.

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television pays tribute to standout performances in Black filmmaking and this year, the awards ceremony will recognize achievements in television for the first time.

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the “Career Achievement” Award for her legendary career that has spanned over 30 years. Berry will make her highly anticipated directorial debut in Bruised in which she also plays the starring role as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice. The Netflix original will be released in select theaters on November 17 and will be available on November 24, 2021, on the streaming service.

Anthony Anderson will receive the Producer Award for Television for his work on the ABC series black-ish, grown-ish, and mixed-ish. Anderson is an executive producer on each series.

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson will be honored with the Actress Award for Film for her remarkable portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins will receive the Director Award for Television for his critically acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, which is based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will take place on Monday, December 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

