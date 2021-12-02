Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Deal With Netflix

Academy Award-winning actress and director Halle Berry has signed a multi-picture deal to star and produce films with Netflix, Variety reports.

Bruised, her directorial debut was rated as the top film in the United States in its first week of release. Also, it was the No. 2 English language film around the globe, ranking as the first choice in 71 countries, and was watched for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release.

In a statement, Berry shared her excitement about her partnership with Netflix.

“My directorial debut, Bruised was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care,” Berry said of Netflix film head Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Stuber praised Berry for her prowess as an actor, producer, and director.

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry,” Stuber said. “She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Outside of her future Netflix projects, Berry is set to star and executive produce the sci-fi film The Mothership, by writer-director Matt Charman and will star alongside Mark Whalberg in Our Man From Jersey.