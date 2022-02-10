|Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan|BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe|Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown|Snoop Dogg Becomes the New Owner of Death Row Records|The Ultimate Guide to Relationship Riches|Funk Icon Betty Davis Passes Away at 77|Kamala Harris’ Husband Was Evacuated From Washington D.C. School Following Bomb Threat|The Creators of the Phat Tuesdays Docuseries Dig Into the Hidden History of Black Comedy|Mary J. Blige Evokes Sweet Nostalgia with New Clothing Collections and a Big Game Appearance|Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyoncé Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan

Hulu black twitter spaces
From left: Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan, panelists for Hulu's Black History Month conversation via Twitter Spaces. Image: courtesy of Hulu.

The streaming platform Hulu is stepping out beyond its robust offering of Black stories to center them during the month of February for their new Twitter Spaces series ‘Black History Always.’ The conversations will dive into the lives and careers of Black creators’ and highlight their contributions to pop culture. Featured creators will span across Hulu, The Walt Disney Company and Disney Streaming. Each conversation will be 30 minutes long, and listeners can join with their Twitter accounts to follow along with the discussion with additional pairings to be announced in the coming weeks.

Kicking off the Twitter Spaces dialogue will be Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons of Grown-ish with moderation by media personality Van Lathan.

Trevor Jackson is most known for his roles in Disney Channel’s Let It Shine, Netflix’s Burning Sands, remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Superfly. Additionally, Jackson made significant waves for his current portrayal of college student Aaron Jackson on Freeform’s Grown-ish, a spin-off of the popular ABC series Black-ish that follows Yara Shahidi’s Zoe Johnson through her college years.

Diggy Simmons is not only a rapper and actor who has made a serious name for himself, he is also the son of Rev. Run of the iconic hip-hop group Run DMC. Since his time on MTV’s Run’s House, Simmons has hit the scene with songs such as “88” featuring Jadakiss and “They Don’t Do It Like You.” He can currently be seen in the role of Doug Edwards alongside Jackson in Grown-ish.

Van Lathan is a voice for the people and rose to prominence with his viral disagreement with Kanye West over his controversial statement of slavery being a “choice” in a TMZ interview. He has become known for being vocal about issues that impact the Black community and speaks out against them frequently via social media. Lathan hosts a podcast called Higher Learning with media correspondent Rachel Lindsey who is notably the first African-American Bachelorette in the franchise. The podcast breaks down topics across Black culture, politics, and sports via mutual debate while often sharing the space with special guests.

The dialogue can be tuned into via Twitter Spaces on Thursday, February 20th, 2022 at at 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT.

