Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Legendary Music Executive Clarence Avant, Was Killed During a Home Invasion

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

In a horrific tragedy, Jacqueline Avant, wife of renowned music executive and entrepreneur Clarence Avant for 54 years, passed away on Tuesday morning, TMZ reports. She was 81.

According to reports, Jacqueline was killed in a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning. 

Beverly Hills Police responded to a call from a home in the Trousdale Estates that someone had been shot. The suspects shot multiple rounds of gunfire, hitting Jacqueline. By the time the authorities arrived on the scene, Jacqueline was transported to a nearby hospital.

Clarence was at home at the time of the invasion, a source close to the family said, but it’s unknown if he sustained any injuries.

Recently, Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May 2021, is the subject of Netflix’s original documentary, The Black Godfather.

Nicole Avant, Jacqueline and Clarence’s daughter, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Prior to her passing, Jacqueline served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care and was also on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

We extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Jacqueline Avant.

