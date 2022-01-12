|Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Director Matthew A. Cherry’s Drama ‘Redd Zone’|Black Women Talk Tech Inc. Expands Footprint with New Acquisition|Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Honored with New Bill|Despite Pandemic Worries, Cancer Screenings for Black Adults Must Persist|Biden Points to Voting History of Black Americans As Reason to End Senate Filibuster|Erin Jackson to Compete at Winter Olympics After Teammate Gives Up Spot|Family of Ahmaud Arbery Rejects Plea Deal for Federal Hate Crimes|Music Icon Janet Jackson Reminds Us Who’s Boss with Latest Cover Story|Whole Foods Claims First Amendment Violation If Forced to Allow Employees to Wear Black Lives Matter Insignia|21 Year Old Beauty Entrepreneur VaLanDria Smith-Lash is Out to Master the Ultimate Balancing Act

Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Director Matthew A. Cherry’s Drama ‘Redd Zone’

Image: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images.

Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in Redd Zone, a new Netflix drama directed by Oscar-winner director Matthew A. Cherry, Deadline reports. Emmy-nominated screenwriter Kristin Layne Tucker is writing the screenplay.

According to the synopsis of the film which is based on a true story, “Redd Zone follows Tia Magee (Smith), a single mother who steps forward to help her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One by one, The Bros start moving into her house, and soon 17 are living under her roof. Eventually, all The Bros go to college, with four making it to the NFL.”

The film is dedicated to the memory of Redd and the enormous impact that he had on the community.

Smith recently reprised her role as Niobe for Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections. She appeared in the sci-fi franchise’s second and third installments, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Along with her daughter, Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Smith co-host the widely-popular talk show Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.

A former NFL player, Cherry won an Oscar for his film Hair Love, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 2020. He’s directed episodes of several series including Kenan, Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, The Unicorn, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, The Last O.G., and Whisky Cavalier. Additionally, he’s co-producing The Last O.G. and directing OWN’s latest series The King of Napa.

Tucker received her first Emmy nomination as a writer of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and is she’s signed on as a writer for the second season of HBO Max’s acclaimed comedic thriller, The Flight Attendant.

