Jamaica’s Four-Man Bobsled Team Qualifies for Winter Olympics for First Time in 24 Years

For the first time since the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan, Jamaica’s four-man bobsled team has qualified for the Winter Olympics, Yahoo Sports reports.

On Monday, Jamaica won the final spot in the 28-sled field for the Beijing Olympics, which begin next month. In addition to the four-man event, the country also qualified for the two-man and women’s monobob events, making it the first time that Jamaica has qualified for three bobsled events in one Olympics.

Team Jamaica took to Twitter to confirm that the country will be sending the athletes to the Winter Olympics in three events.

BREAKING:



JAMAICA, WE HAVE A BOBSLED TEAM HEADING TO BEIJING! 📣



It will be fire on ice as #TeamJamaica 🇯🇲 secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing #WinterOlympics. This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women’s monobob pic.twitter.com/hRd5h7lDlG — Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) January 17, 2022

“It will be fire on ice as #TeamJamaica secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing #WinterOlympics,” the tweet read. “This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man, and women’s monobob.”

Shanwayne Stephens along with Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson, and Matthew Wekpe competed in the four-man event during qualifications. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian is expected to compete in the monobob, which will be her second Olympics.

In 1988, Jamaica first qualified for the four-man bobsled at the Calgary Olympics which was the inspiration behind the Disney film Cool Runnings. Since their debut, Jamaica sent at least one men’s sled to the next four Winter Games through 2002 and then again at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. When Fenlator-Victorian competed in South Korea in 2018, she became the first woman to represent Jamaican in the sport.

The Beijing Olympics begin on February 3.