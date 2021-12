Academy award-winning actor Jamie Foxx stars in the latest iteration of Marvel’s spidey adventure: Spider Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland and Zendaya. We last saw his electrifying super villain character Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spiderman 2. Here, EBONY correspondent Denzel Mooney chops it up with Foxx and discusses his character’s diabolical upgrade, penning a song for the film, and how he really feels about being a part of the “Sinister Six.”