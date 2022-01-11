|Music Icon Janet Jackson Reminds Us Who’s Boss with Latest Cover Story|Whole Foods Claims First Amendment Violation If Forced to Allow Employees to Wear Black Lives Matter Insignia|21 Year Old Beauty Entrepreneur VaLanDria Smith-Lash is Out to Master the Ultimate Balancing Act|Cynthia Erivo to Star and Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Blink Speed’|Michelle Obama Launches Coalition to Register One Million New Voters|Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Is Set to Open 5 Stores|Get Rid of These Items to Make Space for the New Year|Smithsonian to Return Benin Bronze Artifacts to Original Locations|John Legend Sells His Music Catalog|Meet Megan Brown, the Top Chef Firing Up Change

Music Icon Janet Jackson Reminds Us Who’s Boss with Latest Cover Story

Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Image
  • The entertainment icon talked about longevity in her career, identity and her love for fellow superstar Lizzo in a cover story for Allure Magazine.

Dammn Baby‘—Miss Jackson is back! In an exclusive cover story with Allure Magazine, Janet Jackson talks about her phenomenal career and all the anticipation leading up to her latest documentary titled Janet Jackson, to be released on January 28th, 2022. The documentary, created over a span of five years, aims to give loyal fans the questions to answers they’ve always wondered. Good Morning America revealed the newest cover which is planned to hit the stands nationwide on January 18th.

EBONY previously reported that the documentary will focus on her personal and professional life with footage from her career that spanning over four decades. When asked why she decided to release the documentary, Jackson stated, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

The traditionally silent pop star is now breaking patterns with her newest cover story. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Robin Givhan journeyed to London to do the lord’s work and interview the timeless legend. They spoke about her introduction to the world as young Penny Gordon Woods from the 1970s sitcom Good Times and the manner in which her identity as a performer and as a woman evolved over time. For over three decades, the Control songstress has defined her life and her artistry by her own standards. However, doing so has not been without ill-placed critique and scrutiny. Through her career, she became dedicated to breaking out of the shadow of her famous family and stepping into her own power while transforming the landscape of music and entertainment for generations to come.

Jackson also gave her perspective about how the images and autonomy of women in the music industry has shifted to be more progressive. Rooted in systemic racism and misogyny, Jackson’s societal image has been subject to unwarranted opinions and scrutiny.

Donning a comfy, ethereal fit with undeniably inspired afro-futuristic vibes, it would be wise for us to remember the ways she has influenced and set trends over the course of her career. Jackson shares how each fashionable era was inspired by a moment of revelation about who she was and what she aimed to accomplish at that time in life. From albums Control to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 to Janet, the legend owned her body and opened the world up to what it meant to be body positive through fashion and being confident in her skin.

“It took a lot of work, a lot of work,” she says. “It was something very tough, very difficult. But I’m glad I walked through it. I’m really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body.”

