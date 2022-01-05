|Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’|Ingrid Best Launches iBest Wines Amplifying South African Vintages|ColorComm Continues Efforts to Diversify Media and Communications Industry Through HBCU Fellows Program|Pizza Hut New Menu Offering Benefits Reading Literacy|Buy This: Tropic Isle Living’s New Gel Will Hold You Down and Revive Your Snatched Edges|Antonio Brown’s Immense Talent Is No Longer Worth the Immense Headache|Director Nicole Sylvester’s Debut Film ‘Maya & Her Lover’ Released on All Digital Platforms|Maxine McNair, the Last Living Parent of a Child Killed in the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombing, Passes Away at 93|Rep. Bobby Rush to Retire After 30 Years in Congress|Wife of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero Paul Rusesabagina Calling on U.S. Intervention for His Freedom

Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’

Image: David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM.

Iconic singer, songwriter, and actress Janet Jackson is opening up in her revealing documentary, Janet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary, which focuses on her personal and professional life, features footage from her remarkable career that spans over four decades. Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, and more are a part of the documentary. Her mother Katherine makes an appearance as well.

Notoriously private, when asked why she decided to release the documentary, the pop superstar said, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

The trailer shows Jackson reflecting on her childhood and early days as a performer along with her siblings. She remembers struggling with her identity growing up in a famous family.

“There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in,” she recalled.

Throughout the two-part, four-hour docuseries, Jackson speaks candidly about her first marriage, her relationship with her late father Joe Jackson and brother Michael Jackson, as well as being approached by Justin Timberlake about performing in the Super Bowl halftime show with him in 2018. Jackson shut down any rumors that they would reunite on the halftime show stage on social media.

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she says while a headline is shown about the fallout she received after their infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance that briefly exposed her breast.

See Also
EBONY Exclusive: Ashanti Talks ‘Honey Girls’ and Pursuing Passions Outside of Music

The release date of the first installment of Janet coincides with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album.

Jackson is a co-executive producer on the documentary along with her brother Randy Jackson.

Part one of Janet premieres on January 28th on A&E and Lifetime.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!