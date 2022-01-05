Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’

Iconic singer, songwriter, and actress Janet Jackson is opening up in her revealing documentary, Janet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary, which focuses on her personal and professional life, features footage from her remarkable career that spans over four decades. Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, and more are a part of the documentary. Her mother Katherine makes an appearance as well.

Notoriously private, when asked why she decided to release the documentary, the pop superstar said, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

The trailer shows Jackson reflecting on her childhood and early days as a performer along with her siblings. She remembers struggling with her identity growing up in a famous family.

“There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in,” she recalled.

Throughout the two-part, four-hour docuseries, Jackson speaks candidly about her first marriage, her relationship with her late father Joe Jackson and brother Michael Jackson, as well as being approached by Justin Timberlake about performing in the Super Bowl halftime show with him in 2018. Jackson shut down any rumors that they would reunite on the halftime show stage on social media.

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she says while a headline is shown about the fallout she received after their infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance that briefly exposed her breast.

The release date of the first installment of Janet coincides with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album.

Jackson is a co-executive producer on the documentary along with her brother Randy Jackson.

Part one of Janet premieres on January 28th on A&E and Lifetime.