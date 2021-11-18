|What is Wrong With America Today: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges|11 Best Dressed Guys of the Week to Follow on Instagram|Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Be Acting President|Cop His Look: The 4 Grooming Products Creative Director David Marshall Uses Daily|Black Friday: Getting to Know Interior Designer Tiffany Thompson|A South Carolina Man Who Was Stomped By a Police Officer Was Awarded a $650,000 Settlement|Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls for More Charges After Violent Attack Was Caught on Camera|Authors Jason Mott and Tiya Miles Win National Book Awards|Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’|Joe Morton Talks FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People,’ Black Wealth and That Iconic ‘A Different World’ Wedding Scene

Jennifer Hudson to Headline World AIDS Day Concert

Image: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Martha's Vineyard Film Festival

Multiple Grammy-Award winners Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera will headline the World AIDS Day concert on December 1st, presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, according to a press release obtained by EBONY.

This commemoration marks two historic landmarks in the fight against HIV/AIDS: First, it commemorates 40 years since the CDC recognized the virus that led to what is now known as AIDS in June of 1981. Secondly, 35 years ago, AHF was launched in June of 1986. 

Hosting the august event is comedian Randy Rainbow. The concert will be produced by long-time AHF supporter, multi-EMMY and TONY winner Debbie Allen, and will feature a performance by young students from her Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA). Comedian Randy Rainbow will be the host of the event.

“The effects of the AIDS epidemic are very personal for me, as I had many friends and loved ones who passed away from this deadly virus. World AIDS Day allows me to celebrate those lives lost and commemorate their various contributions not only to our personal relationships but also to film, television, dance, and more,” said Debbie Allen. “Having a longstanding partnership with AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a prime example of how community should support and uplift one another. It is crucial for us to understand that this fight is far from over. Forty years ago, AIDS was first recognized by the CDC, and 40 years later we have lost millions of lives. I’m committed to continuing to do my part in bringing awareness to HIV/AIDS, and I encourage you to do the same.”

At the event, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will be honored with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award, for his commitment to raising awareness about HIV and AIDS. He will accept his award via a special video presentation.

See Also
From Handmaid’s Tale to Black Widow and His Upcoming Role as Barack Obama, O-T Fagbenle Is Making His Mark

“World AIDS Day provides an opportunity for us to mourn and mark this somber forty-year milestone,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “However, 2021 also marks the thirty-fifth anniversary of what has become today’s AHF. From providing compassionate AIDS hospice care in those darkest early days to growing to become the largest global AIDS organization today, now providing lifesaving care and treatment to more than 1.6 million people around the globe. As we mark and mourn, we also celebrate all those who help make today’s AHF possible: our staff, Board, affiliate organizations and affinity groups, friends, family, and wonderful community partners like Debbie Allen, but most of all, our clients and patients—with our 2021 World AIDS Day event. We are excited to present what we expect to be knockout performances by Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, students from Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy, and honoring Senator Bernie Sanders, among others.”

The free concert will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!