Jennifer Hudson to Headline World AIDS Day Concert

Multiple Grammy-Award winners Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera will headline the World AIDS Day concert on December 1st, presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, according to a press release obtained by EBONY.

This commemoration marks two historic landmarks in the fight against HIV/AIDS: First, it commemorates 40 years since the CDC recognized the virus that led to what is now known as AIDS in June of 1981. Secondly, 35 years ago, AHF was launched in June of 1986.

Hosting the august event is comedian Randy Rainbow. The concert will be produced by long-time AHF supporter, multi-EMMY and TONY winner Debbie Allen, and will feature a performance by young students from her Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA). Comedian Randy Rainbow will be the host of the event.

“The effects of the AIDS epidemic are very personal for me, as I had many friends and loved ones who passed away from this deadly virus. World AIDS Day allows me to celebrate those lives lost and commemorate their various contributions not only to our personal relationships but also to film, television, dance, and more,” said Debbie Allen. “Having a longstanding partnership with AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a prime example of how community should support and uplift one another. It is crucial for us to understand that this fight is far from over. Forty years ago, AIDS was first recognized by the CDC, and 40 years later we have lost millions of lives. I’m committed to continuing to do my part in bringing awareness to HIV/AIDS, and I encourage you to do the same.”

At the event, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will be honored with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award, for his commitment to raising awareness about HIV and AIDS. He will accept his award via a special video presentation.

“World AIDS Day provides an opportunity for us to mourn and mark this somber forty-year milestone,” said Michael Weinstein, president of AHF. “However, 2021 also marks the thirty-fifth anniversary of what has become today’s AHF. From providing compassionate AIDS hospice care in those darkest early days to growing to become the largest global AIDS organization today, now providing lifesaving care and treatment to more than 1.6 million people around the globe. As we mark and mourn, we also celebrate all those who help make today’s AHF possible: our staff, Board, affiliate organizations and affinity groups, friends, family, and wonderful community partners like Debbie Allen, but most of all, our clients and patients—with our 2021 World AIDS Day event. We are excited to present what we expect to be knockout performances by Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, students from Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy, and honoring Senator Bernie Sanders, among others.”

The free concert will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, CA