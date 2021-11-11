|Nichole Moss’ Apply Pressure Creates Wallpaper for Us|Marble Statue of Mary McLeod Bethune to Make History at the U.S. Capitol|Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Charter Prep School Relocates to Historic Harlem Church|Jimmie Allen Wins Best New Artist at the Country Music Awards|A Recap of EBONY’s Enlightening Small Black Businesses Power Talk|Famed Music Producer Sean Garrett on Working With Summer Walker on Her Latest Album, Writing for Beyoncé, and What’s Next for Hey Young World|Mickey Guyton Empowers Black Women With Her Performance at the Country Music Awards|On Veterans Day, We Honor the Legacy of Black Soldiers|EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More|There’s an Increase in Black Men’s Division I Basketball Coaches, But Is It Sustainable?

Jimmie Allen Wins Best New Artist at the Country Music Awards

Image: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country music star Jimmie Allen made history by becoming the second Black person to win Best New Artist at the Country Music Awards, People reports.

In his emotional acceptance speech, he thanked his father who passed away in 2019, for “introducing him to country music.”

Allen reflected upon his meteoric rise to superstardom in the world of country music.

“Five years ago I spent my last $100 and came to the CMAs 50th to watch Charley Pride perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year,” he recalled. “Everyone who voted for me, thank you. My wife, I love you. My kids, my mother’s here. My manager Ash Bowers.”

“Ash found me playing at a writer’s round at Puckett’s grocery store in Franklin and signed me after 10 years of being here, living in my car, living in a trailer, working every job, this is amazing,” he added.

Not only did Allen win the Best New Artist Award, but he also performed “Freedom Was a Highway,” his hit collaboration with Brad Paisley.

Allen also spoke about all the he had to overcome to win one of the most coveted awards of the ceremony.

“After ten years of being here, living in my car, living in a trailer, working every job, this is amazing,” he said to the crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Before leaving the stage, Allen gave a shout-out to the place of his birth.

“Thank you country music,” he said. “This is for my hometown in Delaware.”

