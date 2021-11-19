Joe Morton Talks FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People,’ Black Wealth and That Iconic ‘A Different World’ Wedding Scene

Actor Joe Morton may most famously be known as the diabolical dad to Olivia Pope on Scandal. His latest role is in Our Kind Of People as the wealth and legacy building father, Teddy Franklin. He’s equal parts diabolical and tender in the melodrama. In this interview with EBONY contributor Danielle Young, Morton shares his thoughts on the history of Black family wealth, why his character is a role he cherishes, and gives us the lowdown on Inside the Black Box, a new show that he’s developing—which is essentially a Black version of Inside the Actors Studio. Plus, we couldn’t let the living legend go without asking him about Whitley Gilbert leaving him at the altar in that iconic scene from A Different World, where Dwayne Wayne objects to her marrying Morton’s character, the politician Byron Douglas. Morton tells us the story behind how he collaborated with Debbie Allen to create this character.