John Legend Announces “Love in Las Vegas” 2022 Las Vegas Residency

EGOT recipient John Legend announced he will headline his own Las Vegas residency in 2022, Billboard reports.

The residency, titled “Love in Las Vegas,” will open April 22, 2022, with 24 dates through October 2022 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Legend promises a “full career show,” where he’ll perform selections from his classic discography. “F rom back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years,” Legend said in a statement. “We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalog—my whole career summed up in a performance.”

“This is the 15-year anniversary of Once Again, my second album. It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long. And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you,” the 12-time GRAMMY-Award winner added. “We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music. I’m planning to put new music out next year, too. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have this many years to mine my repertoire of music.”

In addition to the residency, Legend recently released his latest holiday single “You Deserve It All” in November and announced he’s partnering with Republic Records for his future music projects.

Tickets for the residency will go on sale to the public starting Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. PT and fan club members will have access to pre-sales starting Wednesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. PT.

Performances for 2022:

April:

Friday, April 22, Saturday, April 23, Wednesday, April 27, Friday, April 29, Saturday, April 30

May:

Wednesday, May 4, Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7,

August:

Friday, August 5, Saturday, August 6, Wednesday, August 10, Friday, August 12, Saturday, August 13, Wednesday, August 17, Friday, August 19, Saturday, August 20

October:

Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15, Wednesday, October 19, Friday, October 21, Saturday, October 22, Wednesday, October 26, Friday, October 28, Saturday, October 29