Kanye West Set to Headline 2022 Coachella Festival

Kanye West is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, the Los Angeles Times reports. The April 17 set, which falls on Easter Sunday, will reportedly be a version of his popular Sunday Service shows.

Popstar Billie Eilish will headline the festival on Saturday while West will take the Sunday slot. Previously, West headlined the festival back in 2011.

West has replaced Travis Scott who has not performed since November when 10 people died during his set at his Astroworld festival. Back in August, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told The Times that Frank Ocean was rescheduling his headlining set to 2023.

Coachella, which draws around 125,000 attendees a day for two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, could be in jeopardy if local or state municipalities impose restrictions on mass gatherings because of recent COVID-19 spikes.

The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.