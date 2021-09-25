|Kelly Price Found Safe After Being Reported Missing|Alfred ‘Pee Wee’ Ellis, James Brown Bandleader, Passes Away at 80|Eddie Murphy Inks Three-Film Deal With Amazon Studios|Syracuse University Signs Alliance Agreement With the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference|Coroner Identifies Body Found in Illinois River As Jelani Day|EBONY Rundown: Bipartisan Negotiations for George Floyd Police Reform Bill Fail, Saweetie to Host Sex-Positive Netflix Special, and More|The Family of Jelani Day Still Seeking Answers Weeks After His Disappearance|1 Student Killed, 2 Injured at Bus Stop Shooting In Louisville, Kentucky|Filmmaker Justin Simien Talks Rediscovering His Joy on the Last Season of ‘Dear White People’|Black Quarterbacks Are Gaining Ground in the NFL

Kelly Price Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

R&B and Gospel singer Kelly Price is not missing, her legal rep said on Friday evening, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson from the Cobb County Police Department confirmed that a missing person’s report had been filed on behalf of Price when officers failed to get in touch with her during a wellness check at home last Saturday in Atlanta.

“We’re told the authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence, BUT … she’s now listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center,” TMZ reported.

Price’s family claims they have not seen or heard from Price ever since she was discharged from the hospital and that her boyfriend refuses to allow them to visit her home.

Back in July, Price went public about her COVID-19 diagnosis and was admitted to a Georgia hospital. According to her family, she was in the ICU.

“I found out today I have COVID,” Price wrote on her Instagram account on July 29. “I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer”

Monica Ewing, Price’s attorney, said on Friday night that she is not missing and is still recovering from COVID-19 at another location.

“She’s safe,” Ewing told NBC News. “She was released from the hospital with COVID and she went to a quiet place and she’s trying to recover.”

Ewing said she planned to alert the authorities that Price is fine.

