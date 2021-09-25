Kelly Price Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

R&B and Gospel singer Kelly Price is not missing, her legal rep said on Friday evening, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson from the Cobb County Police Department confirmed that a missing person’s report had been filed on behalf of Price when officers failed to get in touch with her during a wellness check at home last Saturday in Atlanta.

“We’re told the authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence, BUT … she’s now listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center,” TMZ reported.

Price’s family claims they have not seen or heard from Price ever since she was discharged from the hospital and that her boyfriend refuses to allow them to visit her home.

Back in July, Price went public about her COVID-19 diagnosis and was admitted to a Georgia hospital. According to her family, she was in the ICU.

“I found out today I have COVID,” Price wrote on her Instagram account on July 29. “I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer”

Monica Ewing, Price’s attorney, said on Friday night that she is not missing and is still recovering from COVID-19 at another location.

“She’s safe,” Ewing told NBC News. “She was released from the hospital with COVID and she went to a quiet place and she’s trying to recover.”

Ewing said she planned to alert the authorities that Price is fine.