|Kenan Thompson Production and Talent Company Set to Produce First Project With Mike Tyson|Video: How a Celebrity Tailor Is Redefining Luxury Athleisure|6 Style Tips to Boost Your Confidence in 2022|4 Holiday Shopping Tips That Our Pockets Will Love|DIY Self-Care Recipes to Get You Through the Holidays|LL Cool J Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19|Candace Parker Voted AP Female Athlete of the Year Again|EBONY Rundown: FDA Says At-Home Rapid Tests Less Sensitive to Omicron, Pittsburgh Prepares to Inaugurate First Black Mayor, and More|Best Fashion Moments of 2021|5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year

Kenan Thompson Production and Talent Company Set to Produce First Project With Mike Tyson

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for American Museum of Natural History.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has launched Artists For Artists, his own production and talent management company, Deadline reports. 

Artists For Artists is designed as a full-service artist incubator for content creation, production, commerce, and management venture. Additionally, the company’s vision is to help artists create and produce their own content and to assist the creatives in building their brands of content with distributors.

According to the company’s description, “Artists For Artists is a full-service artist incubator for content creation, production, commerce and management venture. The company is designed to help talent create and produce their own content and will help stars and creatives build their own content brands while partnering with distributors.”

In partnership with John Ryan Jr., co-founder, and CEO, Artists For Artist also formed a joint venture with McKeon/Myones Entertainment, the management firm operated by partners Mel McKeon and Laura Myones Ruf, which will be rebranded as AFA Prime.  The company’s first project is in collaboration with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion, along with his wife Kiki Tyson and his brother-in-law Azim Spicer, will produce Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Part 2. Written by Kiki Tyson, the live stage tour is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2013 one-man show and HBO special.

Thompson expressed his excitement about the future of his new venture.

See Also
Shedeur Sanders Becomes First HBCU Player to Win the Jerry Rice Award

“Any artists looking to build a company, come see us, “ Thompson said. “John and I are excited to develop companies with talent that are owned and operated by the talent. We’ve all been part of projects we as artists wish we owned a bigger piece of, so we knew it was time to start a company that reflected that.”

“In my 20 plus years working in Hollywood, it has always shocked me how rarely talent has ownership per project,” Ryna Jr., added. “Kenan and I have been friends for almost two decades, and it was time to create the change we wanted to see in the industry. Artists for Artists was built to partner and co-own the company with the talent, rather than licensing their brand. We believe talent and brands should be controlled by the talent and brand itself. With AFA, our artists in film, television and live entertainment have the creative freedom of owning their own content and commerce to release to the marketplace.”

Artists for Artists is set to produce films, series, podcasts, and live events and will also have a celebrity commerce division. 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!