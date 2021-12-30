Kenan Thompson Production and Talent Company Set to Produce First Project With Mike Tyson

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has launched Artists For Artists, his own production and talent management company, Deadline reports.

Artists For Artists is designed as a full-service artist incubator for content creation, production, commerce, and management venture. Additionally, the company’s vision is to help artists create and produce their own content and to assist the creatives in building their brands of content with distributors.

In partnership with John Ryan Jr., co-founder, and CEO, Artists For Artist also formed a joint venture with McKeon/Myones Entertainment, the management firm operated by partners Mel McKeon and Laura Myones Ruf, which will be rebranded as AFA Prime. The company’s first project is in collaboration with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion, along with his wife Kiki Tyson and his brother-in-law Azim Spicer, will produce Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Part 2. Written by Kiki Tyson, the live stage tour is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2013 one-man show and HBO special.

Thompson expressed his excitement about the future of his new venture.

“Any artists looking to build a company, come see us, “ Thompson said. “John and I are excited to develop companies with talent that are owned and operated by the talent. We’ve all been part of projects we as artists wish we owned a bigger piece of, so we knew it was time to start a company that reflected that.”

“In my 20 plus years working in Hollywood, it has always shocked me how rarely talent has ownership per project,” Ryna Jr., added. “Kenan and I have been friends for almost two decades, and it was time to create the change we wanted to see in the industry. Artists for Artists was built to partner and co-own the company with the talent, rather than licensing their brand. We believe talent and brands should be controlled by the talent and brand itself. With AFA, our artists in film, television and live entertainment have the creative freedom of owning their own content and commerce to release to the marketplace.”

Artists for Artists is set to produce films, series, podcasts, and live events and will also have a celebrity commerce division.