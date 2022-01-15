Kerry Washington Lands Deal to Produce Three Podcast Series For Audible

Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington and her company Simpson Street Productions have partnered with Audible to produce a new slate of podcasts.

According to the terms of the deal, Washington and Oscar-nominated producer Pilar Savone will develop and produce three scripted audio productions exclusively for Audible.

The first of the three podcasts from Simpson Street included the supernatural thriller Prophecy, starring Washington and launching later in 2022, the romantic comedy Between Me and You and the drama The Last Black Queen.

Washington and Simpson Street will serve as executive producers on all of the audio projects.

“Our focus at Simpson Street is to weave together narratives that honor our unique differences while connecting us through shared humanity,” Washington said in a statement. “Expanding into the podcast space, especially with Audible, is a phenomenal opportunity to engage in storytelling across multiple mediums. We could not be more excited!”

“The art of storytelling is constantly evolving and through podcasts, there’s something thrilling and fresh about putting a new and modern spin on the idea of past time radio dramas,” said Savone. “We could not think of anyone more perfect to share our stories with than Audible.”

Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios, said the new podcast series features “brave, explorative stories that we know will captivate listener’s imagination. Kerry has an accomplished background in theatre, film, and television and we are thrilled to be her collaborator as she extends her talents to the audio arena both as actor, creator, and producer.”

The news of Washington’s deal is the latest from Audible. Recently, the Amazon-owned company has signed exclusive podcast deals with Queen Latifah, Lena Waithe, Kenya Barris, Kevin Hart, and Charlamagne Tha God