Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’

Eternals, the latest Marvel epic, follows a group of heroes, who have roamed Earth for thousands of years protecting it, as they come together once again to defend humanity. EBONY Contributor Ronda Racha Penrice chats with the amazing Lauren Ridloff about her trailblazing role as deaf superhero Makkari in the Marvel action film directed by the Oscar-award winner director Chloé Zhao. Check out how the Eternals star feels about playing Makkari and what it means to her as a deaf woman of color.