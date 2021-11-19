|What is Wrong With America Today: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges|11 Best Dressed Guys of the Week to Follow on Instagram|Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Be Acting President|Cop His Look: The 4 Grooming Products Creative Director David Marshall Uses Daily|Black Friday: Getting to Know Interior Designer Tiffany Thompson|A South Carolina Man Who Was Stomped By a Police Officer Was Awarded a $650,000 Settlement|Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls for More Charges After Violent Attack Was Caught on Camera|Authors Jason Mott and Tiya Miles Win National Book Awards|Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’|Joe Morton Talks FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People,’ Black Wealth and That Iconic ‘A Different World’ Wedding Scene

Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) in Marvel Studios' "Eternals." Image: Sophie Mutevelian/Courtesy of Marvel Studios.

Eternals, the latest Marvel epic, follows a group of heroes, who have roamed Earth for thousands of years protecting it, as they come together once again to defend humanity. EBONY Contributor Ronda Racha Penrice chats with the amazing Lauren Ridloff about her trailblazing role as deaf superhero Makkari in the Marvel action film directed by the Oscar-award winner director Chloé Zhao. Check out how the Eternals star feels about playing Makkari and what it means to her as a deaf woman of color.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!