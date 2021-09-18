|Introducing EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens Competition|‘The Harder They Fall’ Ushers in a New Era of Black Westerns|Breaking Cycles: CEO Loria Yeadon Learns to Swim and So Can You|LeBron James To Release ‘I Promise’ Documentary On YouTube Originals|Ghetto Gastro’s Gastronomical Offers Better-For-You Versions of Grocery Shopping List Staples|EBONY Rundown: T.I. and Tiny Won’t be Charged in Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault, Biden Responds to Growing Violence in Ethiopia with Executive Order, and More|Scarface Receives Kidney Transplant From His Son|Black Iowa Police Chief Facing Hostility After Making Changes in the Department|Logan Browning on How Playing Samantha White on ‘Dear White People’ Has Opened Her Eyes to the World At Large|Simone Biles Gives Emotional Testimony About the FBI Enabling Sexual Abuse

LeBron James To Release ‘I Promise’ Documentary On YouTube Originals

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

NBA megastar LeBron James and YouTube Originals announced the release of I Promise, a feature documentary film chronicling the creation of his ground-breaking school of the same name.

Directed by award-winning director, Marc Levin, I Promise tells the story of James’ mission “to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures.”

In the trailer released this week, James speaks candidly about initially not knowing how he could make I Promise a reality. 

“I didn’t know the ins and outs of how to create a school,” he admitted.

Despite his inexperience, he had the vision to give children from his old neighborhood a world-class education so they can live out their dreams

“So many kids like myself have dreams,” he said. “ And the only thing to stop those dreams from becoming a reality is the support around them.”

The documentary features an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the innovative school, which opened its doors in 2018. It explores the ups, downs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students, and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment located in the heart of Akron. 

Providing a holistic, STEM-focused approach led by love and social-emotional learning, the hallmarks of LeBron James Family Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy, the film gives an inside look at a new model for urban, public education.

Originally slated as a series on the short-lived Quibi app, I Promise was picked up as a feature-length film by the YouTube Originals and premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in June.

The documentary is executive produced by James and his business partner and long-time friend Maverick Carter.

I Promise premieres Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. EST on the YouTube Originals channel

