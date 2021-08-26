|EBONY Rundown: Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs, Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal, and More|Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Denzel Washington & Will Smith Amongst the Top Earners in Hollywood|Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA|California Teen Charged With the Death of Tony Baker’s Son, 2 Others|R. Kelly Accused of Beating a 17-Year-Old Girl—Whom He Had Allegedly Infected With Herpes—With His Shoe|Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University|Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’|EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More|WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm|Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Mack Wilds, Stars of ‘Really Love,’ Speak On Showing Our Journey To Forever

Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized after a stunt rig accident while shooting an overnight scene, Variety first reported. She was on set filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel said Wednesday.

According to sources close to the situation, the incident was minor and will not have an impact on the film’s shooting schedule.

Although Wright was injured in Boston, the majority of the filming has been taking place in Atlanta since the end of June. 

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, and is featured along with Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in the sequel to Black Panther. Michaela Coel has also been cast in the followup blockbuster. Ryan Coogler has also returned to direct the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to arrive at theaters July 8, 2022

