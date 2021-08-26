Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized after a stunt rig accident while shooting an overnight scene, Variety first reported. She was on set filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel said Wednesday.

According to sources close to the situation, the incident was minor and will not have an impact on the film’s shooting schedule.

Although Wright was injured in Boston, the majority of the filming has been taking place in Atlanta since the end of June.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, and is featured along with Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in the sequel to Black Panther. Michaela Coel has also been cast in the followup blockbuster. Ryan Coogler has also returned to direct the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to arrive at theaters July 8, 2022