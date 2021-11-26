Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ to Premiere 14th Season

Married at First Sight is returning for its 14th season with a three-hour episode premiere on January 5th, 2022 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the new season will premiere in Boston, the same city where season six fan favorites, Shawniece and Jephte, met and tied the knot.

If you aren’t familiar with the premise of the series, it connects singles at the altar with a person they are meeting for the first time. According to the show’s description, “each new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage.” As part of this social experiment, the couples have access to professional guidance—Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles—as well as the support of one another along the way. Throughout the journey, newly matched couples will have ample opportunities to be candid about the good, the bad, and the ugly about their unique unions. When the experiment concludes after eight weeks, each couple will be faced the most important decision of their lives: to stay married or get a divorce.

To kick off the new season, Lifetime will air the Season 14 Matchmaking Special on December 29th at 8 pm ET/PT, providing an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love. On December 30th at 8 pm ET/PT, Kevin Frazier will host the Kickoff Special that will include a panel of insider experts, for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season. The special will spotlight the five couples who are about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets by Married At First Sight experts.