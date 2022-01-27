Lizzo, H.E.R. and Big Sean to Headline iHeartRadio’s ‘Living Black!’Celebration

Lizzo, H.E.R., and Big Sean are set to headline the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” which highlights the significance of Black culture during Black History Month.

According to the press release, Lizzo will kick off the celebration with a special performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s celebration will also feature Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox, J. Cole, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Saweetie, and Bas who are all scheduled to make appearances at Black-owned businesses throughout the country.

Premiering on February 23, the highly-anticipated event will stream exclusively on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia’s hip hop and R&B stations on the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between iHeartMedia and TikTok.

iHeartRadio Living Black! will “feature conversations that educate, inspire, and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers, and thought leaders that will air across iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format.” Also, nationally syndicated on-air personalities Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club along with Big Boy of Big Boy’s Neighborhood will pay tribute to trailblazers and up-and-coming trendsetters in Black culture.

“We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through ongoing and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black!,” said Doc Wynter, President of Hip Hop and R&B Programming for iHeartMedia. “We can’t think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio’s stations nationwide and on TikTok.”

“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience,” Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy for iHeartMedia added. “We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

After the premiere on TikTok, the event will be available on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook beginning February 24 at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 p.m. PT through March 6.

For additional information on iHeartRadio Living Black!, visit iheart.com/livingblack.