Lizzo Partners With Logitech For New ‘Defy Logic’ Campaign

Pop superstar Lizzo has collaborated with Logitech for the latest installment of their “Defy Logic” campaign.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the marketing strategy aims to inspire “the next generation to embrace their individuality and redefine the new logic of tomorrow—defying expectations and breaking barriers to inspire and change the world.”

As a part of the collaboration, Lizzo has released a new single “Special.”

The “Alice In Wonderland” theme visual captures Lizzo being transported into another world via her webcam as her song plays in the background. The video also features comedian Bretman Rock, social media personality Elsa Majimbo, coder/producer DJ_Dave, gamer Danucd, NFT creator Defaced, and 15-year-old fashion designer and activist Kheris Rogers all using Logitech products.

“I love that Logitech is embracing authenticity and nonconformity—ideologies that I’ve lived by my entire career,” Lizzo said. “It’s exciting to see a brand put so much heart into achieving real change and stand up to societal norms. Fame looks a lot different today than it used to, and I’m proud to be a part of the new wave and partner with Logitech and inspire others to Defy Logic.”

Najoh Tita-Reid, global chief marketing officer for Logitech said that partnering with Lizzo will catapult the company as one of the major platforms to empower coming generations to write the future.

“As the lives of our consumers and customers evolve, so does their mindset,” she said.“We want to encourage all people to redefine what is possible and empower people to reshape the future and change the world. Defy Logic celebrates everyone courageous enough to challenge the old logic of the past and enables those who prove that passions can turn into careers, careers don’t require offices and art doesn’t require a canvas.”