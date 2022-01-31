|Lizzo Partners With Logitech For New ‘Defy Logic’ Campaign|Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces New Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day|Bubba Wallace’s Documentary Is Set to Debut Later This Month|Ciara to Host Billboard’s Women in Music Awards|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child|Foot Locker’s 2nd Annual Sole List Is Amplifying These 3 Black Image Makers|This Black-Owned Brooklyn Coffee Joint Has All the ‘Drip’ You Need|2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Has Passed Away|Shedeur Sanders Becomes the First HBCU Athlete to Sign an Endorsement Deal With Gatorade|Bill Owens, Massachusetts’ First Black Senator, Passes Away at 84

Lizzo Partners With Logitech For New ‘Defy Logic’ Campaign

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Pop superstar Lizzo has collaborated with Logitech for the latest installment of their “Defy Logic” campaign.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY,  the marketing strategy aims to inspire “the next generation to embrace their individuality and redefine the new logic of tomorrow—defying expectations and breaking barriers to inspire and change the world.”

As a part of the collaboration, Lizzo has released a new single “Special.” 

The “Alice In Wonderland” theme visual captures Lizzo being transported into another world via her webcam as her song plays in the background. The video also features comedian Bretman Rock, social media personality Elsa Majimbo, coder/producer DJ_Dave, gamer Danucd, NFT creator Defaced, and 15-year-old fashion designer and activist Kheris Rogers all using Logitech products.

“I love that Logitech is embracing authenticity and nonconformity—ideologies that I’ve lived by my entire career,” Lizzo said. “It’s exciting to see a brand put so much heart into achieving real change and stand up to societal norms. Fame looks a lot different today than it used to, and I’m proud to be a part of the new wave and partner with Logitech and inspire others to Defy Logic.”

Najoh Tita-Reid, global chief marketing officer for Logitech said that partnering with Lizzo will catapult the company as one of the major platforms to empower coming generations to write the future.

“As the lives of our consumers and customers evolve, so does their mindset,” she said.“We want to encourage all people to redefine what is possible and empower people to reshape the future and change the world. Defy Logic celebrates everyone courageous enough to challenge the old logic of the past and enables those who prove that passions can turn into careers, careers don’t require offices and art doesn’t require a canvas.”

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.